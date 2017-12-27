Tension in Kalladka as murder accused is assaulted

more-in

There was tension in Kalladka town in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district after one of the accused in a murder case, Keshava, was attacked with lethal weapons by motorcycle-borne men on Tuesday evening.

Keshava is an accused in the murder of Jaleel Karopady, vice-president of Karopady Gram Panchayat in Bantwal taluk. Karopady was hacked to death on the panchayat premises on April 20 this year.

According to Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, the assailants, wearing helmets that concealed their faces, attacked Keshava with a sword. Though he sustained deep injuries on the forehead, he is out of danger, he said.

Mr. Reddy immediately rushed to the town with reinforcements. Life was not affected in the town, he said and added that the police would take stern action against anyone attempting to disturb peace.

Kalladka town has been witnessing frequent communal skirmishes after Karopady’s murder. There have been two murders, one of an SDPI activist and another of an RSS activist in June-July. Normality returned to the town post September.

Mr. Reddy said that four teams have been formed and they are on the lookout for the accused. The name of one of the accused is known, he said. “Investigation has started,” he added.