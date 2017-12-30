Srikanth Rao is new MIT Director

more-in

Beginning January 1, 2018, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), will have Srikanth Rao D., Professor, Department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, MIT, as its new director.

A press release issued by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education here on Friday said Dr. Rao will take over from the incumbent, Gopalakrishna Prabhu K., who has been made President of Manipal University Jaipur. Presently, Dr. Rao is the Director of Admissions, MAHE.

Dr. Rao, an alumnus of Manipal Institute of Technology, obtained his B.E. degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Mysore in 1984 and then completed M. Tech and Ph.D degrees from MAHE in 1991 and 2009 respectively.

In 2012, he was elevated to the post of Joint Director, MIT, and served in that position for three years. In 2015, he was appointed Director Admissions, MAHE.

Dr. Gopalakrishna Prabhu K. goes as the President, Manipal University Jaipur. He will take over on February 13, 2018, from the incumbent President, MUJ, Sandeep Sancheti, whose tenure ends on February 12, 2018.

Replacing Dr. Rao as Director-Admissions from January 1, 2018 will be P. Giridhar Kini, Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, MIT. Dr. Kini was also the Associate Director (Industrial Liaison, Placement and Practice School) at MIT since 2013, the release said.