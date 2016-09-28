Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, M. Veerappa Moily, said here on Tuesday that the committee would give its report on the ramifications of the Union Cabinet’s decision on merging the Railway Budget with the General Budget, before the the next Parliament session.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of a function here, he said that the committee would examine its implications on the Railways, the Railway Board, Statistics, Planning and Finance ministries. The committee would have at least three sittings. Mr. Moily said that the matter would be discussed with the Statistics and Planning ministries on September 29. Later. it would be taken up with the Finance Ministry and the Railway Board.