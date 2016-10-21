While charges are yet to be framed by the court against the accused in the infamous pub attack case of 2009, two of the accused have died.

The IInd Judicial Magistrate First Class Court has abated cases against two persons, Ashwin and Praveen, who were among the 31 persons against whom a chargesheet had been filed by police.

The IInd JMFC Magistrate Santosh Kundar S. abated the case against Ashwin on Wednesday following a report by the police stating of his death few days ago.

The Magistrate has already abated the case against Praveen of Akash Bhavan, who died few weeks ago.

The accused persons include Sri Ram Sene Chief Pramod Mutalik and advocate Dinakar Shetty and they are accused of supporting the assaulters.

Subhash Padil, the prime accused in an attack on men and women at a home stay on July 28, 2012, is also an accused in this case.

They have been accused for offences, among others, under Sections 354 (assault), 505 (circulation of false statement intended to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Following a petition by Mr. Shetty, the High Court had stayed proceedings of the case in July 2009. The proceedings resumed after five years following dismissal of the petition in October 2014.

Meanwhile, the IInd JMFC Court has split the case against Subash Shetty as he was reported to be absconding since obtaining bail a year ago. The case has been in the stage of framing of charge since April 16.

The non-appearance of all the accused for hearing and completion of procedural formalities of the court to abate cases against two accused persons, who died, has led to delay in framing the charge. “I hope charges will be framed during the next hearing,” said Mr. Mutalik on Wednesday. The case has been posted to November 9.

