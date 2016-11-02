It is still not clear whether the Shiradi Ghat stretch on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway will be closed or not for the second phase of road widening as a meeting here on Tuesday remained inconclusive.

B. Ramanath Rai, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, presided over the meeting.

An official of Mangaluru Division of the National Highways under the Public Works Department told the meeting that the contractor, GVR Infra Projects Ltd., would have to store 50 per cent of the material required for commencing the work. But now only 42 per cent of the material have been stored. In addition, he said, of the 72 culverts to be constructed, 36 would have to be completed for taking up the work. Now, only 15 culverts have been built. Hence, no date has been fixed for closing the ghat section.

According to the official, of the 47-km ghat stretch between Gulagalale (Sakleshpur side in Hassan) and Addahole (Nelyadi side in Dakshina Kannada, a 13-km stretch, which is the middle portion of the ghat between Heggadde and Kempu Hole, has been concreted in the first phase.

The second phase package involves concreting a 13-km stretch between Kempu Hole guesthouse and Adda Hole near Gundya and bitumen laying on a 21-km of stretch between Gulagale and Heggadde.

The estimated cost of second phase package is Rs. 85.28 crore and the tendered cost is Rs. 90.27 crore.

The Minister reiterated that he was for taking up the work without closing the ghat completely for all kinds of traffic. He said that light motor vehicles could be allowed and heavy vehicles could be diverted on the other ghat roads.

Mr. Rai suggested that the officials widen the spacious stretches first by allowing traffic on one side. If required the officials could close the entire vehicular traffic for some days while widening the narrow stretches, he said.

The Minister said that diverting traffic either on Charmadi Ghat or Sampaje Ghat inconvenienced people and involved practical issues.

Mr. Rai suggested that the highway division officials and Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesh inspect the ghat stretch soon before taking a decision on whether to close the road or not.