Cyclists of Mangaluru Bicycle Club wearing the Tricolor during a cycle rally arranged as part of the celebration of 70th Independence Day, for organ donation campaign at Town Hall in Mangaluru on August 15, 2016. The Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority wants every concerned individual not to use personalised modes of transport, namely, motorcycles and cars, on September 22 and instead commute either by walk or bicycle for short distance and public transport — bus and train — for longer journey.

Bicycle rally on September 22 to mark World Car-Free Day

The Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority has taken the lead to spread the message of non-motorised transport by not only observing World Car-Free Day on September 22, but also urging all the concerned to observe every second Saturday of the month as Car-Free Day.

The authority, in association with the Mangaluru Bar Association, Mangalore Bicycle Club, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Mangaluru Lions Club and other government departments and institutions, has organised a bicycle rally on September 22 to mark the World Car-Free Day.

The rally will commence at 7.30 a.m. from the Town hall and will see participation by judges and advocates in Mangaluru as well as members of MBC. The authority will also invite interested individuals from government as well as private organisations, institutions and associations to the event. It has also felt that at least 10 individuals should represent one institution with bicycles on the day. Not to limit the promotion of non-motorised transport to one day in a year, the authority has planned to make it a regular event by observing Car-Free Day on the third Saturday of every month from October.

Walk or cycle for short distance

The authority wants every concerned individual not to use personalised modes of transport, namely, motorcycles and cars, on that day and instead commute either by walk or bicycle for short distance and public transport — bus and train — for longer journey. It will ask heads of different departments, educational institutions and other organisations to create awareness among the members and encourage non-motorised transport.

Departments and organisations may send in the list of participants for the World Car-Free Day todlsamangalore@gmail.combefore September 15. Details may be had fromhttp://mangalorebicycleclub. com, the release added.