lush site:The site at Mangalagangotri campus where Mangalore University has proposed to build a lecture hall complex; (right) the area has 15 trees, at least six of which will have to be chopped if the project is implemented, according to the Mangalore University Teachers’ Association.— Photos: H.S. Manjunath

Mangalore varsity is preparing to build a lecture hall complex, but teachers’ association says this will rob the campus of a major lung space

A move by Mangalore University to construct a building with lecture halls in the heart of the Mangalagangotri campus has run into opposition, with professors saying it would mean losing a prominent lung space on campus.

Taking up the matter with the Registrar (Administration), the Mangalore University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) has urged that the project be dropped. It has also brought the matter to the notice of all members of the Syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university.

The university has proposed to construct the ‘lecture hall complex’ in the area behind the science block and in front of Department of Applied Botany.

In an October 14 letter to the Registrar, association president K.M. Balakrishna has said, “The space behind the science block virtually serves as lung space for various departments such as chemistry, physics, material science, computer science, marine geology, applied botany, applied zoology, physical education and electronics…”

The letter states that facilities such as PURSE (Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence) and CARRT (Centre for Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation Technology) are located around this area. Also, many departments in the science block used chemicals and hazardous materials for practicals and research. Hence, cross ventilation in the area is important “to keep the environment free of atmospheric pollution and to supply clean breathing air to all, including students, teachers, researchers and non-teaching staff, in the departments”, the letter says.

‘Develop it as a garden’

The association has suggested that the university develop the area as a garden. “This area may be developed into a garden in the centre with circular approach to various blocks located there, which adds to the beauty of the campus…,” the letter says.

According to the letter, the university had proposed to build an animal house in the area, but it was shifted elsewhere “in response to the request made by all those concerned with the developments of the university in the long run.”

The association also believes that instead of a single lecture hall complex, the university could build independent buildings for small departments, which would create additional space “more suited to our conditions”.

Mr. Balakrishna told The Hindu that the association would not allow the project “at any cost”.

