Karavali Utsav: Prakash Raj to inaugurate event

Actor Prakash Raj will inaugurate it at Lalbagh on December 22.

A 10-day Karavali Utsav will begin here on December 22 with actor Prakash Raj inaugurating it at Lalbagh.

The city will be abuzz with activities at Lalbagh, Kadri Park and Panambur Beach – the venues of various programmes till December 31.

The activities of the utsav will begin with a procession from Nehru Maidan to the Karavali Utsav grounds at Lalbagh at 3.30 p.m. on December 22.

Later an exhibition will be opened along with the inauguration of the festival in the same venue.

Different cultural programmes have been scheduled in the grounds and at the Kadri Park in the evenings.

Major programmes scheduled at Kadri Park included a magic show by Kudroli Ganesh and team, sitar recital by Padmashri awardee Ustad Shaeed Parvez of Pune, Shivam nritya by a Mumbai’s Vaibhav Arekar team, violin duet by Tejas Manjunath and Pranav Manjunath of Bengaluru, and devotional songs by Vidyabhushana. There will be Hindustani concert by Sangeetha Katti and carnatic concert by Neyveli Santhanagopalan of Chennai.

In addition there will be yogasana show by yoga teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady and his students and various other dance programmes.

The two day Yuva Utsava will also be conducted in the park on December 28 and 29 in which select college students would present various programmes.

Festival of cartoons has been scheduled at the park on December 30 and December 31 from 10.30 a.m.

A three-day beach festival at Panambur from December 29 will be an added attraction of the festival.

There will be food festival, beach sports events and music programmes at the beach on the three days.

Volleyball, netball and throw ball tournaments, surfing have been scheduled at the beach.

B. Ramanath Rai, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, will deliver the valedictory address of the festival at the beach on December 31 evening.

Yakshagana, drama, talamaddale, light music, folk and classical dances, multi-lingual kavi gosti would be the attractions at the utsava grounds in Lalbagh.