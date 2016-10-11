A Kannada film titled "Hombanna", themed on forest encroachment and eviction, will be released in the second week of November across the State, said film director Rakshit Thirthahalli.

Its audio CD with six songs will be released in Bengaluru on October 18, he told media persons here on Tuesday.

A majority of actors in the film are natives of Malnad region and Dakshina Kannada district, while a few were IT engineers working in Bengaluru. Noted Kannada actor Dattatreya is also part of the film.

Nearly 90 per cent of the shooting was done in forest areas and is said to be the first film on forest encroachment, he claimed.

The story is about a farmer who farms near the forest borders for three decades and how he deals with the situation when the forest department tries to evict him.