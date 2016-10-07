Four persons allegedly involved in the murder of 34-year-old Sanal Devassykutty at Kalady, near Ernakulam, were arrested by Kerala and Karnataka police in Mangaluru on Thursday night. The police have also arrested a murder accused, who had given shelter to these four accused.

The Kalady police were on the lookout for Ratheesh (35), Tony (23), Grindesh (26) and Eldhose (35), who were accused of hacking to death Sanal near the Puthenkavu temple at Kalady and hacked him to death in broad daylight on September 26. These four reportedly escaped in a car to Kuruppampady via Malayattur and had abandoned the vehicle.

The Kalady police had arrested Jaison (23) and Dibil (29), who had allegedly provided arms to the four arrested.

Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sanjeev M Patil told reporters on Friday that a special team of Kalady police sought help of the city police in arresting the four accused, who were holed up in a house at Kodigere in the outskirts of the city. The city police team led by Panambur Police Inspector Cheluvaraju went along with the Kalady police team and arrested Ratheesh and three others.

Mr. Patil said they have also arrested Raghunath (23) for allegedly sheltering the four murder accused in his house. Raghunath is an accused in two murder cases reported in the city and a case under the Arms Act reported in Vitla police station limits of Dakshina Kannada district, he said.