G. Madhavan Nair, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, on Sunday lauded the clean roads in the city. He asked the Nair community members to study the process and ensure that it is emulated in Kerala.

Inaugurating the Onam celebrations of the Karnataka Nair Service Society’s Mangalore Karayogam here on Sunday, he said that he was happy to see that there was no dumping of waste on the roadside here. “Nair society members should study the way city roads are maintained clean here. This should be implemented in Kerala’s cities,” he said.

Mr. Nair said that while moving along the coast of Karnataka, he did not find any change in the nature of the region that closely resembled Kerala.

He said that the Nair community members were around 12 per cent of the population in Kerala and they were spread out in different Nair organisations. It was necessary for all the community members to come together under one organisation.

Chief Executive Officer of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat P.I. Sreevidya said that Onam was a festival that Keralites celebrated with grandeur.

People staying far away make sure to be at their home town to celebrate it. She said that being away from their native places, people like her had lost connect with cultural and other traditional practices. “The celebration on Sunday has ensured that we stay rooted in our culture,” she said.

Murali H., president of the society’s Mangalore Karayogam, was present. Members of the society’s women’s wing presented traditional Onam dance and songs. Students from Natya Sinchana presented a ballet.