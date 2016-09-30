The district administration will take up revision of electoral rolls with eligibility date as on January 1, 2017, from October 1.

The draft electoral roll will be published on October 1, from which date eligible residents may submit applications for inclusion/correction till October 3. The list will be put up for verification at the grama sabha/ urban local body for verification between October 7 and October 14. Objections and claims can be made between October 23 and October 30. The final list will be published on January 10, a release said.

— Special Correspondent