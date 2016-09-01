‘Road stretch from MIT bus stand to the Tiger Circle in Manipal in a bad shape’

Councillors demanded undertaking of patchwork on some of the main streets in the city, at the general body meeting of Udupi City Muncipal Council (CMC) here on Wednesday.

Raising the issue at the brief question-and-answer session, Ramesh Kanchan, member, said that the stretch of the road from MIT bus stand to the Tiger Circle in Manipal was in a bad shape due to rains and repair works should be taken up.

The CMC should write to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on this issue as the road stretch came under National Highway 169A, he said.

Ganesh Nergi, member, said that the road in Malpe too was in a bad shape and it was resulting in traffic jams. Meenakshi Bannanje, CMC president, said that the road belonged to the Public Works Department and the CMC would write to it to repair the road.

Yashpal Suvarna, member, said that some of the main roads in the city also had potholes. Patchwork should be taken up to fill them as the festival season was close.

D. Manjunathaiah, CMC commissioner, said that though rains normally subsided in the last week of August, this year, due to late onset of monsoon, there were still rain in the city. Hence, even if patchwork was taken up, it would not stay for a long, he said. But the members insisted on temporary patchwork to fill the potholes.

Vasanthi Shetty, member, sought to know if the NHAI had sought the permission or consent of the CMC to construct an overpass from Ambalpady to Brahmagiri on NH 66. The people of the region wanted an overpass on NH 66 at Ambalpady Junction on the Kundapur-Mangaluru Road and not on Ambalpady-Brahmagiri Road, she said. Mr. Manjunathaiah said that the NHAI had not sought any permission or consent on this issue. If the NHAI sought it, the matter would be placed before the council so that the members could decide on it, he said.

Mr. Suvarna said that the wells of many houses in the Ambalpady area had got contaminated. Hence, the CMC should make arrangements to provide drinking water to these houses, he said.