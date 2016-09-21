EduFest on

Thursday

The Institute of Management and Foreign Studies will hold “Global EduFest” at The Taj Gateway here on September 22. Deans from Syracus University, University of Texas, Texas Tech University, SUNY Binghamton University, Mercyhurst University and Yeshiva University will be meeting aspiring students. The event will be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

New office construction

An amount of Rs. 69.5 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of office of the Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare atop Stri Shakti Sadana off Bejai-Kapikad Road.

The office of the Deputy Director will come up on the first and second floors of Stri Shakti Sadhana, which is a place earmarked to exhibit products made by women self-help groups. MLA J.R. Lobo on Tuesday participated in a function to formally start the construction.

Yoga champions

The Alva Secondary school won the overall championship award as its students bagged four gold, one silver and one bronze medals in the District level Yoga Championship held on the Bokkapatna Government PU college premises on September 15.

Pavan and Nirmala Subash were respectively accorded Yoga Kumar and Yoga Kumari titles for the overall performance in the championship.

Office-bearers

M. Annappa Pai and M. Ramesh Bhat have been elected as the president and secretary of the District Small Industries Association following the 42th annual general body meeting held on September 10. The other new office-bearers are K. Dinakar, Venkatesh Jeppu, Kusuma H. Devadiga (vice-presidents); M. Nandan Sherlekar (treasurer); and Narasimha Shenoy and Raghuveer Nayak (joint secretaries).

Award

The Uthkrushta Pradhyapak Award was conferred on Raveendranath Nayak, Director, School of Management, a constituent of Manipal University, by Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education, and Vishweshwar Bhat, Founder Editor, Vishwavani, on the occasion of Teachers Day in Bengaluru. The ceremony was organised by Bangalore Educational Trust, according to a press release here.