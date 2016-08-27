After two attempts to collect e-waste at designated centres failed in the city, another move has been made to collect it now at identified locations.

Minister for Forests, Environment and Ecology B. Ramanath Rai re-launched the initiative here on Friday.

He unveiled bins placed by a private company to collect e-waste at the Mangaluru City Corporation’s head office at Lalbagh. According to an official of the corporation, the company would also place the bins at the sub-office of the corporation at Surathkal and at City Centre mall. In 2011, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the corporation through an agency took an initiative by collecting e-waste at 10 designated locations in the city. But it did not continue due to certain issues.

In 2013, again bins were placed at three locations, including in the head office of the corporation. They also did not continue for long.

According to a corporation official earlier two attempts failed because the agency appointed to collect and transport it to Bengaluru did not manage it properly.

According to Karnataka Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000 types of e-waste should not be mixed with other solid waste. Computers, compact discs, mercury lamps, cathode ray tubes in televisions, and printed circuit boards were some types of e-waste. It was estimated by the corporation that the city generated about two tonnes of e-waste per day. Now E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 would come into effect from October 1.