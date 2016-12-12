Work for the welfare of society: Anna Hazare

N. Santosh Hegde, former Lokayukta, speaking at the Vishwa Hridaya Sammelan in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: handout_mail

Anna Hazare, social activist, said on Sunday that people should learn to sacrifice their needs and desires for the larger good of the society.

Mr. Hazare could not attend the Vishwa Hridaya Sammelan organised by Rishi Samskriti Vidya Kendra Trust and Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, here, owing to ill-health. His videographed message was played at the sammelan at Rajangana, here.

He said that people should always follow the righteous path. There should not be any gap between what they said and what they followed. They should ensure that there was no blot on their character. It was essential that people worked without any desire for rewards. When working for the benefit of society, they should also swallow the insults that came their way for the sake of greater good.

A strong willpower was essential for any success. Many a time people were fickle-minded.

They should learn to control their minds through yoga.

“We should desire inner happiness and not external happiness,” Mr. Hazare said.

In his speech, N. Santosh Hegde, former Lokayukta, lamented the increasing levels of corruption in society.

It was astonishing that some highly educated took to corruption. This testified to the decline in the moral values in the society. This was not a society which the founding fathers of the Indian Constitution wanted.

Two qualities – contentment and being humane – were needed for a peaceful society. People should develop these qualities.

“It is the younger generation which can bring about a change in the country,” he said.

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt and others were present.