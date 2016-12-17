Mangaluru

Week-long children’s film festival inaugurated

more-in

The week-long children’s film festival organized by the district administration and the Department of Public Instruction was inaugurated at the Alankar Theatre here on Friday. It will conclude on December 22.

G. Anuradha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, who inaugurated the festival, said the festival had been organized in select theatres of all three taluks in the district.

Ramachandra, officer in Department of Public Instruction, welcomed the gathering. Vishwanath Bairy proposed a vote of thanks.

Post a Comment
More In Mangaluru
Mangalore
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2016 3:43:22 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Week-long-children%E2%80%99s-film-festival-inaugurated/article16870516.ece

© The Hindu