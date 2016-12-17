Week-long children’s film festival inaugurated

more-in

The week-long children’s film festival organized by the district administration and the Department of Public Instruction was inaugurated at the Alankar Theatre here on Friday. It will conclude on December 22.

G. Anuradha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, who inaugurated the festival, said the festival had been organized in select theatres of all three taluks in the district.

Ramachandra, officer in Department of Public Instruction, welcomed the gathering. Vishwanath Bairy proposed a vote of thanks.