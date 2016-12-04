Udupi boys, Belagavi girls, shine in handball tourney

more-in

The boys’ team from Udupi district and the girls’ team from Belagavi district bagged the first place in the two-day State-level Handball Tournament, which concluded at the Poornaprajna College Grounds here, on Saturday.

The tournament was organised by the Department of Pre-University Education and Poornaprajna Pre-University College. In the boys section, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural and Belagavi teams won the second, third and fourth places, respectively. In the girls section, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Udupi teams bagged the second, third and fourth places, respectively.

Speaking after distributing prizes at the valedictory function of the tournament, Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said that process of drawing up a new sports policy was going on. The new policy would lay emphasis on educational and employment needs of good sportspersons. “Our intention is to provide jobs for sportspersons,” he said. The national handball tournament will be held in Delhi in January. Vijay Goel, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, had called a meeting of sports ministers of States in Delhi recently to discuss various issues related to promotion of sports in the country, he said. R.B. Nayak, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education, Geeta Shet, municipal councillor, Pradeep Kumar, Working President of Tournament Organising Committee, Sandeep Kumar, Principal of Poornaprajna PU College, Roshan Kumar Shetty, Assistant Director of Youth Services and Sports, were present.