Three trains delayed

more-in

Three trains operating to and from Mangaluru would run late on Tuesday and Wednesday following repair works on the railway bridge between Feroke and Kallayi railway stations.

Train No. 22638, Mangaluru Central-Chennai West Coast Express, scheduled to leave Central at 10.20 p.m. on Tuesday, would leave at 11 p.m. the same day.

Meanwhile, Train No. 22637, Chennai-Mangaluru Central West Coast Express would arrive late by 50 minutes at Mangaluru Central on Wednesday, said a release from Southern Railway here.

To be regulated

Train No. 16604, Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Maveli Express would be regulated between Shoranur and Kozhikode for 45 minutes on December 21/22, the release added.

Train No. 22149, Ernakulam-Pune bi-weekly express scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 5.15 p.m. on Tuesday has been rescheduled and this train would leave Ernakulam Jn at 9.45 p.m. the same day due to late running of its pairing train.

Konkan Railway Corporation, in coordination with Western and Southern Railways, would run a special train with special fare between Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Junction-Ahmedabad to clear Christmas festival rush.

Train No. 09416 Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Junction Weekly Special train on Special Fare would leave Ahmedabad at 9.30 a.m. on December 27 and January 3 (Tuesdays) to reach Mangaluru Junction at 12.15 p.m. the next day, a release from Konkan Railway here said.

Train No. 09415 Mangaluru Junction-Ahmedabad Weekly Special train on Special Fare would leave Mangalore Jn at 4.45 p.m. on December 28 and January 4 (Wednesdays) to reach Ahmedabad at 7.20 p.m. the next day.

The train, with 15 coaches, would halt at at Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Boisar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Suratkal stations.