Three highway patrol vehicles hit the road

The Dakshina Kannada police on Friday started operating three patrol vehicles that will ply in the accident-prone Shiradi, Charmadi and Sampaje Ghat roads.

The vehicles are among the 100 new highway patrol vehicles purchased by the State government. The new vehicles will have, among others, a first-aid box, folding stretcher, rotatable CCTV camera, top searchlight, GPRS facility and wireless connectivity.

The State police have allotted these new vehicles to different police units.

Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said the three vehicles will be used to quickly reach the accident spot, clear the traffic blockade and help victims.

They will also be used for bandobust. The vehicles have been allotted to the Bantwal Town, Uppinangady and Sullia police stations respectively, he said.

The patrolling vehicle of Bantwal town police station will patrol in Belthanagady and Charmadi Ghat. Similarly the vehicle of Uppinangady Police station will patrol in Mani, Neerakatte, Shiradi Ghat and Barchinakatte. The patrolling vehicle of Sullia police will patrol in Mani, Puttur, Sampaje Ghat and Kallagundi, Mr. Borase said.