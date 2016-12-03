Pejawar swami to launchDattamala campaign

more-in

Sharan P., Convener of Mangaluru region of the Bajrang Dal, said here on Friday that Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt would launch the Dattamala campaign of Mangaluru region here at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Sharan said that nearly 20,000 persons from the Mangaluru region were expected to participate in the Dattamala Abhiyan or campaign.

The Mangaluru region of the Bajrang Dal comprised Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Kasaragod in Kerala.

The activists of the organisation would leave Udupi after the launch, to the Datta Peetha in Chikkamagaluru. A big procession would be taken out by those wearing the “Dattamala” in Chikkamagaluru on December 12.

This would be followed by a religious programme in which Surendra Kumar Jain, associate secretary of the national unit of the Bajrang Dal, will deliver the keynote address.

The campaign would conclude with the “Datta Paduka Darshan” at Chikkamagaluru on December 13.

The government should intensify its efforts to solve the Datta Peetha controversy, Mr. Sharan said.

Sunil K.R., Divisional Co-Convener of Mangaluru division of the Bajrang Dal, Dinesh Mendon, district convener, and Anil Kumar, member, were present.