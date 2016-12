more-in

A 22-year-old labourer died at a stone crushing unit in Moodbidri after he came under the wheels of a dozer machine on Wednesday.

The Moodbidri police said that Sujit Kumar (22) was among the many workers working in the Robo Silicon Crusher Unit in Borugudde near Moodbidri. As stones were being loaded onto a lorry by the dozer machine, the latter moved back and Sujit Kumar came under the wheel. Sujit Kumar died on the spot.