Handball tournament in Udupi from tomorrow

more-in

The Department of Pre-University Education, along with Poornaprajna College, will be organising the State-level Pre-University Colleges Floodlight Handball Tournament at the Poornaprajna Grounds here from December 1 to 3.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Pradeep Kumar, working president of the tournament organising committee, said that 62 teams, including 31 girls teams, will be participating in the tournament.

Each team will have 12 members. The arrangements for the tournament are in the final stages. Arrangements have been made for accommodation and food. Several sub-committees have been formed for the smooth conduct of the tournament. The players to represent the national-level handball tournament will be selected at this tournament here.

Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt will inaugurate the tournament to be held at 8.30 a.m. here on December 2. V. Sunil Kumar, MLA, Ganesh Karnik, MLC, Shobha Karandlaje, MP, Dinakar Babu, president of the zilla panchayat, will be the chief guests at the inaugural function.

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, will preside over the valedictory of the tournament to be held at 4.45 p.m. on December 3. B.S. Yeddyurappa, MP, Oscar Fernandes, Rajya Sabha member, would be among the chief guests.