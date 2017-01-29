Fruit and flower show attracts good crowd

A replica of Kaup light house made out of roses was one of the major attractions at the fruit and flower show in Udupi on Saturday.

A Yakshagana crown, a lighthouse, a veena, and two tablas made out of flowers, and a sculpture of Nandi made out of nine pulses, are some of the attractions at the three-day fruit and flower show, which began at the Flower Auction Centre, Doddanagudde, here on Saturday.

The venue was an array of colours. Fruits were carved into various shapes including fish, flowers, butterfly, rabbit, deer, snake, crocodile, swan, peacocks, and even a Yakshagana artiste.

A replica of Kaup lighthouse was created by using 9,000 roses, while the Yakshagana crown was created using 3,000 roses and gerberas.

The family of cartoon character ‘Chhota Bheem’ was created using 1,000 orchids and 800 alstroemerias.

Among the horticultural products on display were tender coconut, arecanut, cashew and black pepper, and fruits including banana and jackfruit. There was an exhibition of the ‘Shankarpura Mallige’ (Shankarpura jasmine) and ‘Mattu Gulla’ vegetable, both from Udupi district, which enjoyed Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The model terrace garden created on the terrace of one of the buildings of the centre attracted a good crowd.

Chandrashekhar Naik, Joint Director of Agriculture, said that the intention behind holding the show was to encourage farmers and also to create awareness among consumers.

B.V. Poojary, a farmer from Perdoor, said that the show was impressive as it introduced the farmers to a wide variety of agricultural, horticultural crops and floriculture. “After coming here, I feel I should also take up floriculture in my fields in addition to cultivating traditional agricultural and horticultural crops,” he said.