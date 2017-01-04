FIR registered against MP aftercourt order

more-in

A jurisdictional magistrate court on Tuesday directed the police to investigate the alleged hate speech on Sunday by Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The Konaje police, before whom a complaint was made by Congress leaders in this connection, would investigate the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Shantharaju.

The MP reportedly said that his party workers are capable of setting the district on fire if the police did not arrest the perpetrators of the murder of Karthik Raj, while addressing a meeting.

The Konaje police have registered an FIR against the MP under Section 506 of IPC, Mr. Shantharaju said.