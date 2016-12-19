EPFO asks pensioners to submit life certificates

more-in

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said that the government will stop pension for such pensioners who fail to submit life certificate by January 15, 2017. In a release, Julian Tobias, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - I, Regional Office, Mangaluru, said that all pensioners drawing pension under the Employees Pension Scheme, 1995, have to submit life/non remarriage certificate in November every year for continued disbursement of pension. EPFO in Mangaluru is paying pension to 86,590 pensioners under the scheme. Of them, only 19,383 have submitted the life certificate.

The certificate would have to be submitted online in digital form. It has opened nine counters at its office at Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, Silva Road, Highlands, Mangaluru, to enable pensioners to submit the certificate online. This is in addition to counters opened by banks and common service centres. Hence, all pensioners have been requested to submit the certificate immediately, the release said.