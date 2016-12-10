Disciplinaryinquiry intopolicemen staging protest

more-in

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar has ordered disciplinary inquiry against an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police and eight police constables who are accused of carrying out a protest in front of the Mangaluru Rural Police Station in December 2015.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Kushalppa, Civil Head Constable Sudhakar Rao and seven police constables are among the police personnel who carried out the protest at the police station on December 8, 2015 against the orders of the then Police Commissioner S. Murgan to transfer Police Inspector Pramod Kumar.

In the order issued on December 1, 2016, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said that the nine police personnel are charged with misconduct.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Rajendra D.S. has been appointed the inquiry officer to conduct the disciplinary inquiry as per the provisions of the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) Rules 1965. Mr. Rajendra has been asked to submit his report in three months.