Dakshina Kannada district administration takes steps to curb fish wastewater discharge

The district administration and the police have taken steps to curb the discharge of wastewater on to the roads by fish-laden lorries. A meeting was held here on the issue on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha, who attended the meeting, has constituted a committee to suggest how spilling/ discharging of wastewater could be prevented. The committee will have officials from Transport, Revenue, Police, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and representatives from fish transporters as members and it will submit a report within a week.

Mr. Jagadeesha told The Hindu that he would issue a circular after getting the report, detailing the steps to be taken to prevent discharge/ spillage of wastewater. Any vehicle violating the conditions would be seized, he said. “Fish transportation cannot be restricted as coastal districts heavily depend on fishing industry. One has to find out a solution,” he said.

Meanwhile, at another meeting of fish transporters and fish meal units at the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner’s office, the transporters were strictly told not to discharge wastewater on roads.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Shantharaju informed the participants the ill-effects of the discharge and told them that the police have enough power to curtail such practice. He urged transporters to impose self regulation instead of inviting police action.

Some of the transporters’ associations have already brought out informative pamphlets urging owners of tempos and mini goods vehicles not to discharge waste water on to roads.

Mr. Shantharaju told The Hindu that the transporters demanded suitable place to discharge wastewater collected in tanks attached to vehicles. The issue has to be addressed by the district administration, he added.

Arun Chakravarthy, Inspector-General of Police (Western Range), has asked superintendents of police of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts to make use of provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Section 278 to curb wastewater discharge.

Section 278 provides for imposition of ₹500 as fine on those voluntarily making atmosphere noxious to health. Mr. Chakravarthy told The Hindu that the SPs preferred dialogue with transporters initially before invoking legal provisions.