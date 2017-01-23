Civil aspirants receive tips from those in service

more-in

How to motivate oneself for the second or third attempt for the civil services exam; Is there a need for a coaching institute? How one should choose optional subjects.

These were some questions from civil services aspirants put to Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase, Puttur Assistant Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy and IAS Probationer Gargi Jain on Sunday, during an awareness event for competitive exams, organised by the Athmashakthi Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

Mr. Borase, a 2009 batch IPS officer, said that he cleared the civil services in his fourth attempt.

“Be consistent and work hard in your preparation. This alone will take you through,” he said. “Moreover life does not come to an end with IAS and IPS,” Mr. Borase said.

Ms. Jain, a 2015 batch IAS Officer, said aspirants needed to enjoy the process of preparation for civil services. Knowledge gained during this period expands the horizon. The aspirant should choose the coaching institute that serves his or her needs. Mr. Murthy, a 2014 batch IAS Officer, said that vernacular language does not come in the way to write the exam.

He referred to his batchmate Gurudatta Hegde, ranked 25 in 2014, who wrote examination in Kannada. Mr. Murthy said its important to chose institutes that hold mock tests and gives aspirants the feedback about the preparation.