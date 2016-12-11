Christmas celebrations planned at Kankanady on December 22

more-in

After organising an Iftar party and celebrating Deepavali collectively to encourage communal harmony, Ivan D’Souza, MLC, will now celebrate Christmas by involving all sections of society.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, he said that Christmas would be celebrated by organising various events at the Kankanady market grounds on December 22. It included competitions for the best Christmas star in traditional and modern categories, carol singing competition and preparation of Christmas cake.

He said that the initiative started with a suggestion at the Ramzan Iftaar earlier in the year that major festivals of all religions should be celebrated collectively to foster greater inter-faith relationship among people.

Mr. D’Souza said that the organising committee had invited traders to display their wares at stalls at the venue. For the carol singing competition, the organisers had received 20 entries so far. The Christmas star competition would see contestants vie for top three prizes in the traditional and modern categories, respectively.

Religious heads from all the three major faiths would give their message on peace and harmony. Minister for Forests, Environment, and Ecology and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge B. Ramanath Rai would inaugurate the meet.

The former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes would be the chief guest. Mayor Harinath M will preside. The organisers had made arrangements to distribute rice to 500 selected beneficiaries, he added.