Audi starts locallymanufacturing Q series

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, which sold 11,192 vehicles in 2015 marking the ninth year of growth in India, is confident of further growth in the country. Following robust response to its Q range of sports utility vehicles, including the latest Q7, the company has started locally manufacturing these vehicles (Audi Q3, Audi Q5, Audi Q7), said a release from the company.

Last year was another year of growth as it remained focused towards providing the best luxury car buying experience to customers. Unique initiatives such as the Audi Mobile Terminal brought the showroom right on the customer’s doorstep, especially in tier II and tier III cities.

This, coupled with a robust dealer footprint, wide product range and motivated team, ensured that its growth remained sustainable. The mobile terminal, a portable showroom, has cars on display, Audi Exclusive Elements and an Audi Lounge.