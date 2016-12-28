Alcoholde-addictioncamp inUdupi fromJanuary 1

more-in

The Dr. A.V. Baliga Memorial Hospital will organising its 24th alcohol de-addiction camp on its premises here from January 1 to 10, 2017.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Virupaksha Devaramane, psychiatrist, said that 57 persons had applied for registration for the camp.

The total intake for the camp was restricted to 50.

Participants were being charged a nominal fee of Rs. 300.

The cost of food, accommodation, investigation and medical treatment would be borne by Dr. A.V. Baliga Charities, Mumbai. After the camp, there will be regular follow-up with the participants by social workers of the hospital to keep track of their abstinence for the next one year.

The hospital annually felicitated persons who were earlier alcoholics and who gave it up and abstained from it for five years. In the last camp, it had felicitated eight such persons. As many as five such persons would be felicitated in this year’s camp.

To deal with alcoholism among women, the hospital had started a de-addiction ward for women alcoholics.

Special camps

The hospital had also conducted eight special alcohol de-addiction camps for alcohol dependants of the Koraga community. Nearly 50 police personnel had benefited from the special camp organised for the police personnel of Uttara Kannada district. So far, 1,166 persons had benefited from the de-addiction camp.

Nagesh Pai, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Wollongong, Australia, will inaugurate the alcohol de-addiction camp on the same day, Dr. Devaramane said.

Sushendra, Medical Officer, and Jeevan Lewis, counsellor, were present.