‘It is essential to document biodiversity’

more-in

G. Anuradha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said on Friday that it was essential to document biodiversity and maintain a people’s biodiversity register in all gram panchayats of Udupi district.

She was speaking at a meeting of officials of Social Forestry Department and college principals at the District Offices Complex, here.

Ms. Anuradha said it was essential to identify the flora and fauna in all the gram panchayats and document them. It was also essential to protect biodiversity in all the gram panchayats.

She said a team of three biology lecturers and college students should be formed for every taluk of the district so that they could document and prepare a registry of flora and fauna there. Since this initiative required local support, it was essential to enlist people in the gram panchayats interested in the exercise.

The personnel of the Social Forestry Department should help in providing Botanical and Zoological names for the local flora and fauna identified. Those working in this drive would be given financial incentive, Ms. Anuradha said.