‘Government is not against AYUSH doctors’

The State government is against those discharging duty as doctors without studying medicine. It is not against Ayurveda, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) practitioners who have studied alternative treatment methods, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ramesh Kumar has said.

Speaking at a function to formally inaugurate a host of services at the Wenlock Hospital here on Friday, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that each one of these alternative treatment methods has its own value. These systems are patronised by those who have belief in the line of treatment. “We have to leave it to the people to choose the system of treatment they want,” he said.

Earlier at a press meet, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that he has great regard for AYUSH practitioners. He said that AYUSH practitioners are being appointed as medical officers at Primary Health Centres. These medical officers will be receiving training in pharmacology that will help them in attending patients coming to the Primary Health Centres.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that the government will fill by December 800 vacant medical and paramedical posts in government hospitals. The Minister said that the 200 vacant posts of specialists in the 2,353 Primary Health Centres will be filled in another three months.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that the State government will start distributing by March next the Universal Health Card that will enable free treatment at government hospitals.

On Friday, Mr. Ramesh Kumar formally inaugurated the Janasanjeevini Generic Medical Store. He also launched new ambulance service of the Wenlock Hospital.