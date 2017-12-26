Utter chaos at this ‘T’ junction in Madurai

more-in

The Aruppukottai Road-Jaihindpuram Main Road junction is in total mess.

The road gains significant importance for the frequent VIP movements on the road that provides the shortest route to Madurai Airport, Thoothukudi and other suburbs from the core city area in the south.

Though it is a ‘T’ junction wherein the Jaihindpuram Main Road joins the Aruppukottai Road, in all practical purpose the road traffic faces “a noodles-like” chaos.

For a large number of vehicles, from two-wheelers, autorickshaws, vans, trucks diagonally cut through the junction for reaching Jaihindpuram Main Road from Keeraithurai and vice-versa.

What adds to the chaos is the narrow service road, on the left of the ROB through which two-way traffic jostle with each other. The piling-up of vehicles virtually blocks the traffic flow that climbs down the ROB and tries to climb the ROB. At times, these vehicles also block movement of other vehicles from Jaihindpuram that try to take a right turn towards Villapuram (towards Airport).

Ideally, the vehicles coming from Jaihindpuram Main Road and from Villapuram should take the service road on the left and make a ‘U’ turn under the ROB. However, the narrow width of the service roads on both sides and also the encroachments on both roads discourage even two-wheelers and light vehicles to take the service roads.

“The service roads and the free space under the ROB are encroached upon by scrap dealers and a few buildings have been constructed blocking the free flow of vehicles,” said a police officer. The confusion due to wrong entry made from Villapuram and Jaihindpuram Main Road often derails the regulation of traffic using traffic lights.

“At least the two-wheelers and light vehicles should be made to pass under the ROB through the service roads by clearing minimum encroachments. The authorities should ban heavy vehicles from making a wrong entry. Then, things would change for a better situation,” the officer said.