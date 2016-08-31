Twenty one persons from different organisations and parties took part in the State-wide rail roko agitation against Karnataka for not releasing water in the Cauvery for irrigation in the delta region, here on Tuesday.

Among them were State general secretary of Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Association L. Athimoolam.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should send a Central team to Karnataka to inspect all its dams across the Cauvery, and then order release of water for irrigation in Tamil Nadu.

The protestors also condemned Kerala government for its attempt to do away with Mullaperiyar dam. They condemned Andhra Pradesh government for constructing check dams across the Palar, denying rightful share of water to Tamil Nadu.

The agitators wanted Tamil Nadu government to take steps to waive crop loans issued by cooperative societies and other banks.

All India Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam leader Gurusamy and All India Forward Block district functionary Ganesan also participated.

Madurai City police, Tamil Nadu Railway Police and Railway Protection Force had put up barricades at all the entrances of the railway junction.

All the protestors were arrested before they could block any train, the police said. The arrested were released in the evening.