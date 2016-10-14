Cities » Madurai

NAGERCOIL, October 14, 2016
Updated: October 14, 2016 07:39 IST

Students take out awareness rally

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
A student being evacuated from a building by Fire and Rescue Services personnel during a drill at SLB Government Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil on Thursday.
A student being evacuated from a building by Fire and Rescue Services personnel during a drill at SLB Government Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil on Thursday.

To mark International Day for Disaster Reduction, Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan flagged off an awareness rally from SLB Government Higher Secondary School here on Thursday.

Students from SLB Government Higher Secondary School, Home Church School and Duthie Girls Higher Secondary School participated in the rally.

To mark the occasion, Fire and Rescue Services personnel conducted a drill on disaster preparedness.

Oratorical, essay and drawing competitions for school and college students were conducted on various topics related to disaster reduction.

Mr. Chavan urged the students to alert on toll-free number 1077 in case of a natural disaster. Students should learn the techniques on how to escape from a natural disaster situation and also teach them to their friends and relatives, he said.

District Revenue Officer S. Elango, Chief Educational Officer V. Jayakumar, Divisional Fire Officer Saravanababu and Revenue Divisional Officer R. Rajkumar participated.

More In: Madurai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Tamil Nadu

Stalin urges Ministers to convene all-party meet on Cauvery

Kudankulam Unit 3, 4 civil works to begin tomorrow

Pannerselvam’s political fortunes continue to yo-yo

Two bank staff held in Coimbatore for spreading rumours about Jayalalithaa's health

Centre will not interfere in TN affairs: Home Ministry official

Major eviction on irrigation tank in Sivakasi underway

Are Chief Ministers ‘public servants?’

Activists turn spotlight on water bodies in Girivalam path

139 detained under Goondas Act

Chennai

Inconsolable families mourn dear, departed children

Water tanker mows down three Chennai students

Vasan seeks action against those responsible for deaths

Countering the tanker menace

Yet another day at the hospital

Get party ready

Fashion, pint size

Coimbatore

Heavy rain lashes city, suburbs

Two bank staff held in Coimbatore for spreading rumours about Jayalalithaa's health

Canine sleuth to crack down on wildlife crimes at MTR

Woman injured in animal attack

Master Plan to be available online

Tiruchirapalli

Rain boosts samba crop hopes of Delta farmers

No decision yet on poll for Thanjavur, Aravakurichi seats

Probe into child missing case gathers steam

Governor visits Big Temple

Parking woes hit Deepavali shopping

Making their name with FB

RPF drives home safety messages to travellers

Cauvery issue: SDPI condemns Centre for ‘betraying TN’

Disaster management drill for students

Puducherry

Puducherry gears up for rains

AI officials meet Narayanasamy

Main accused in lottery cartel surrenders

Ethics panel holds survey in JIPMER

Written test to be held for junior inspectors



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Madurai

Widespread showers at many places in southern districts

Widespread rain occurred in many parts of southern districts on Thursday evening.The rain brought a sigh relief from farmers, officials and ... »