AGITATION:Members of the Social Democratic Party of India staging a demonstration against the Centre in the city on Friday.— Photo: S. Krishnamoorthy

Social Democratic Party of India on Friday staged a protest in front of the Head Post Office at Tallakulam here condemning the Union government’s unwillingness to form the Cauvery Water Management Board. The protesting members raised slogans against the Union government, claiming that it “had betrayed” the people of Tamil Nadu by refusing to constitute the board despite an order from the Supreme Court.

The protesters alleged that the Union government was acting in favour of Karnataka because of its electoral prospects there.

State executive committee member of SDPI Mujibur Rahman and party functionaries from Madurai district participated in the protest along with the cadres. Party functionaries said that the protest was part of SDPI’s State-level protest in front of Central government offices to highlight the issue.

The protesters, around 60 in number, were detained by Madurai City police and later released.