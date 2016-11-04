Plea for separate law:Members of various political parties and organisations staging a protest at K. Pudur in Madurai on Thursday.— Photo: R. Ashok

“In Tamil Nadu, Dalit bridegrooms are killed to protect family pride”

Around 400 members of various political parties and Dalit outfits were arrested when they attempted to lay siege to the office of Inspector General of Police (South Zone) condemning an increase in incidents of honour killings in southern districts.

The protesters, led by Tamil Puligal founder Nagai Tiruvalluvan, courted arrest when the police prevented them from marching towards the IG office from K. Pudur bus stand. Speakers at the meeting condemned the police for inaction in many murders of young men and women involved in inter-caste marriages, especially murder of Dalits by caste Hindus. They also condemned Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam for having “made a false statement” that Tamil Nadu did not face any case of honour killing.

They also took umbrage against the leader of a political party who organised meetings against love marriages involving Dalit youths across the State for the recent increase in honour killings.

Kolathur Mani of Dravida Vidhuthalai Kazhagam said that honour killings were reported in north Indian States where parents murder their own children for inter-caste marriage. “But, in Tamil Nadu, it is the other way round. They kill the Dalit bridegrooms to protect the pride of their family. This is not honour killing, but murder of arrogance,” he said.

He charged that Tamil Nadu government had not responded to the Law Commission of India that sought opinions from all State governments to enact a special law to deal with honour killings. The protesters also sought action against police officials for supporting or not taking action on perpetrators of honour killings.