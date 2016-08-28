Minister for Information Technology M Manikandan distributes Distress Alert Transmitters to a fisherman at the Collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Saturday.Collector S. Natarajan and MP A. Anwar Raja are present.

Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan distributed Distress Alert Transmitters (DAT) to fishermen and welfare assistance to more than 300 people amounting to Rs. 2.95 crore.

The DATs, each costing Rs. 15,240 and provided to fishermen at a subsidised rate of Rs. 1,524 would be of great help to fishermen, who faced distress and adversities while fishing on the high seas, the Minister said while addressing a function here on Saturday.

Using the device, the fishermen on high seas could get assistance from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in case of fire, need of medical assistance, drowning and sinking of their vessels, just by the press of a button, he also said.

The devices were distributed to fishermen from Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram north and south areas.

The Fisheries department proposed to distribute about 500 devices to fishermen in the district under the Fisheries Management for Sustainable Livelihoods (FIMSUL) scheme.

Expressing happiness, the fishermen said the device would be extremely helpful to them but they were not sure whether the assistance would come on time.

They could alert the MRCC in six seconds, using the device in case of any emergency but how fast the assistance would reach need to be tested, they said.

Distributing welfare assistance to more than 300 people on behalf of various departments including Women’s Development, District Industrial Centre, Backward Classes and Minority welfare and Social welfare, the Minister said the government was implementing the welfare schemes to cover all sections of the society.

The Minister ridiculing the opposition for criticising Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for making announcements under rule 110 of the Assembly rules, said the Chief Minister had made 17 announcements under rule 110 pertaining to Information Technology and Government Orders have been passed in respect of all the announcements.

Collector S. Natarjan, local MP A. Anwar Raja, Paramakudi MLA S. Muthiah, District Revenue Officer M. Ali Akbar and Municipal council member and AIADMK District secretary M. A. Muniasamy were present on the occasion.