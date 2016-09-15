The two-day fourth edition of MEDex, a major health care expo, will be conducted at Lakshmi Sundaram Hall here from September 17 by Confederation of Indian Industry (Madurai Zone).

Speaking to reporters on the objective of the event on Wednesday, CII (Madurai Zone) chairman Anbu Kani said the expo would benefit all hospitals.

The trade show would provide them a comprehensive platform to meet suppliers, manufacturers, distributors of equipment, instruments and drugs, and to update their knowledge on the latest technological advancement in the industry.

Expo chairman Satish Devadoss said the event would be inaugurated by Health Minister Vijayabaskar and presided over by Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju.