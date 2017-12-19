Four from Telangana killed in road accident near Tirumangalam

more-in

Four men travelling in a car registered in Telangana were killed and another was injured when the speeding vehicle fell into a dry irrigation tank on Virudhunagar-Madurai highway near Tirumangalam on Monday night.

The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. The injured had been identified as S. Subbarayadu of Ananthapuram, said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Rajarajan, who holds additional charge of Madurai district.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, hit the median and plunged into an opening between the opposite lanes of road constructed across Maravankulam tank. The car landed on the tank bed 20 feet down.

While the bodies were kept at the Government Hospital in Tirumangalam, the injured was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai.