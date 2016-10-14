Say their boats will suffer extensive damage if not salvaged before monsoon

The striking Rameswaram fishermen observed a day’s fast on Thursday, protesting against the attack on them by Sri Lankan Navy, and demanding return of 114 boats, presently in the custody of the Lankan authorities.

The mechanised boat fishermen, who launched an indefinite strike on October 6 after they were attacked by the Lankan navy while fishing on the high seas, observed the fast, expressing solidarity with the country boat fishermen, who were attacked by the Lankan navy on Tuesday night.

S. Royapannan, a fisherman from Pamban, suffered a head injury, but other fishermen accompanying him escaped unhurt when the Lankan navy personnel allegedly hurled stones on those who were fishing near Katchatheevu on Tuesday night.

The mechanised boat fishermen have abstained from venturing into the sea after the Lankan navy personnel attacked them with stones, empty glass bottles and iron balls for “poaching” in Lankan waters on October 5. The navy personnel also sunk a fishing boat after ramming their boat into it, fishermen leaders said.

The fast also aimed at urging the State and Central governments to secure the release of 114 boats impounded and detained by the Lankan authorities, a fishermen leader said.

The boats would suffer extensive damage if they were not salvaged before the onset of northeast monsoon, he said.