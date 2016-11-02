T. Dhanapandian, DMDK candidate for Tirupparankundram by-election, filing his nomination to Returning Officer R. Jeeva in Madurai on Tuesday.— Photo: R. Ashok

Candidates of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and the Pattali Makkal Katchi filed their nomination papers for the by-election in Tiruppankundram constituency with Returning Officer (RO) R. Jeeva on Tuesday.

T. Dhanapandian, DMDK candidate, participated in a puja at the Tiruppankundram Subramaniaswamy Temple before going in a procession with party functionaries and cadres towards the RO’s office. PMK candidate T. Selvam filed his nomination later in the day, accompanied by party functionaries from the district.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao convened a meeting with senior police and revenue officials on Tuesday to review election preparedness.

He urged the officials to respond swiftly to any complaints received form the public of violation of model code of conduct.

The Collector informed that all vehicles used by Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams had been provided with GPS devices for effective tracking and to ensure that any complaints of violations were responded to in the shortest possible time. A total of 36 vehicles, 18 for FS and 18 for SST, had been allocated for deployment throughout the day in three eight-hour shifts in the constituency.