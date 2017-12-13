more-in

Tuticorin Research Centre (TRC) of Central Marine Fisheries and Research Institute (CMFRI) organised an interactive meet on “Fishers perception of vulnerability to climate change and its adaptation strategies for the coastal villages of Thoothukudi” here on Wednesday.

Addressing at the event organised under National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) P. P. Manojkumar, Principal Scientist and Scientist (in-charge), TRC said the objective of this interactive meet was to understand the impact of climate change over the years on the coastal environment, marine fisheries and socio-economic life of fishers from their own perception and observation.

T. Bala Saraswathi, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Thoothukudi, who inaugurated the programme, pointed out the technical support from TRC on cage culture, Integrated Multi Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA), cage construction, erection and sea cage farming of pompano under Fisheries Management for Sustainable Livelihoods (FIMSUL) projects of State Fisheries Department.

According to a statement, I. Jagadis, Principal Scientist, ICAR-TRC, Thoothukudi, spoke on the programme outline to participants from coastal villages.

P.U. Zacharia, Principal Scientist, Head, Demersal Fisheries Division and Principal Investigator–NICRA, CMFRI, Kochi, in his special address on research works on 'Climate change and marine fisheries', emphasised the importance of understanding climate change and its mitigation.

P. Kaladharan, Principal Scientist, CMFRI, Kochi, explained the importance of seaweeds under IMTA for pollution free sustainable marine fish culture in cages. Ms. Saraswathi and Dr. Zacharia jointly released a handbook on Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture in Tamil.