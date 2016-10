Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College: Awareness camp on drug addiction, climate change and women empowerment, S. Ganesan speaks, Government Higher Secondary School, Ulloorpatti, Malli, 10.15 a.m.; blood donation camp, Pandiarajan, Principal, presides, 9.30 a.m.

Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science: Training for TNPSC examinations, M. Devaki and V. Ananthi, resource persons, Kamarajar Arangam, 9.30 a.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...