A 17-year-old boy, Sai Siddharth, son of ruling party councillor and Corporation zonal chairman K. Rajapandian, was killed and four others were injured when a speeding motorbike hit an autorickshaw on Dindigul By-pass near Kalavasal on Sunday evening.

Police said the deceased, along with his friend Kishore, was proceeding towards Palanganatham when the driver of the autorickshaw made a sudden U-turn on the road and came in the middle of the road without any signalling.

Kishore, who was riding the bike towards the autorickshaw, was caught unawares, and the bike rammed the vehicle. While the pillion rider, Siddharth, was killed on the spot, Kishore, two women passengers of the auto and its driver Raja were injured.

The police said the auto driver, instead of going ahead on the same lane for around 50 feet for the opening in the divider to take the opposite lane, chose to turn back immediately for another opening located some 20 feet in the reverse direction.

The injured, including the woman passengers – Dhavamani (52) and Chandraleka (35) from Dindigul district – were admitted to a private hospital in the vicinity.

Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case.