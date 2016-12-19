Water crisis looms large over Tirunelveli

more-in

The Collectorate has started reverberating with slogans demanding regular supply of drinking water as the entire district is set to witness the worst drinking water crisis in the days to come.

With deficit rainfall being recorded during this monsoon, storage level in reservoirs and the groundwater table has been badly hit. A group of people from Samooharengapuram under Radhapuram union staged a demonstration on the Collectorate premises and submitted a petition to the Collector seeking regular supply of drinking water.

The petitioners said over 10,000 people living in Samooharengapuram Kaspa, Therkur, Kattaneri, Eenankudiyiruppu, Singaarathoppu, Duraikudiyiruppu Melur, Duraikudiyiruppu Keezhur, Muthu Nadar Kudiyiruppu and Moolaikkaadu were getting drinking water through nine overhead tanks built under the Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water Scheme.

“Drinking water supply to the residents of these villages has been badly hit for the past 20 days as they get the supply only once a week. Since groundwater level in the bore wells has also gone down, most of the villagers have to buy water from private suppliers at an exorbitant price. Considering the pathetic situation, new bore well should be sunk to improve drinking water supply,” the petitioners said.

President of Tirunelveli District Pothunala Sangam M. Mohamed Ayub, in his petition, appealed to the Collector to ensure the immediate autopsy of bodies so that relatives could perform the last rites without delay. “Since these unfortunate families would be struggling to accept this situation after losing one of their members, any delay in getting the bodies after the post-mortem will further agonise them. So steps should be taken to handover the bodies to the families after autopsy on the same day,” Mr. Ayub said.

President of Thamizhar Narpani Kazhagam Kanmani Maaveeran and others submitted a petition seeking sustained efforts to remove acacia growing on cultivable lands, tanks, grasslands etc. between Papapanasam Dam and Marudhur check-dam in Thoothukudi district since the species was posing serious threat to the groundwater and environment.

“As the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has given a direction to all District Collectors to remove the thorny bush, it should be implemented without further delay,” Mr. Kanmani said.