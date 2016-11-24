Students display science models at exhibition

TALENTs galore: Science exhibition under way at St. Mary’s Primary school in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N_RAJESH;N_RAJESH

A science exhibition was organised by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan at St. Mary’s Primary School here on Wednesday.

Fr. Joseph, the school correspondent, inaugurated it. Students from primary to higher secondary level displayed their science models. There were projects on water purifiers, herbal air-conditioning system, water rocket, conversion of kinetic energy into electricity, impact of environmental hazards and remedial measures and impact of global warming and solutions.

A team of judges — Dominic Savio, teacher from St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Thangaraj Douglas, Headmaster, TDTA School, Vadakoor, and Clarence, Headmaster of St. Xavier’s Primary School —inspected the models and the students explained them.

A. Sekar, Supervisor, SSA Thoothukudi Urban Block, coordinated the programme. He said similar exhibitions were organised at seven cluster resource centres of the SSA in the district.