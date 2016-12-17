Pudur Main Road gets a facelift as encroachments are removed

Encroachments being removed in the city on Friday.

more-in

Sending a strong signal that encroachment in any form would not be encouraged, the Corporation of Madurai removed over 50 unauthorised shops on roadsides in the city on Friday.

As many as 100 workers accompanied by a large posse of policemen, the officials from the town and country planning wing evicted shops, hoardings and billboards from K. Pudur to Kadachanendal area.

But for a few claims from people that they had approval from the Corporation, the demolition drive largely went on smoothly.

In some places, when political party affiliated persons attempted to stop, the police intervened and cleared the path.

The JCB and other machines were put to use for the demolition near ITI, at bus stand, Pudur Main Road, Moondru Maavadi, Surveyor Colony and Kadachanendal.

Public welcomed the move and hoped the trespassers did not surface after some time when the operation was over.

By demarcating the public space and by imposing hefty fines alone the encroachers could be discouraged, they opined.